Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) by 382.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.31% of Adtalem Global Education worth $5,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ATGE. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 114.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,135,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,518 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 702,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,761,000 after purchasing an additional 288,790 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,362,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,834,000 after purchasing an additional 267,738 shares during the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 519,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,529,000 after purchasing an additional 193,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 2,239.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 107,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 102,701 shares during the last quarter. 97.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ATGE opened at $31.86 on Friday. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a one year low of $25.14 and a one year high of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -455.14, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.09.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.12). Adtalem Global Education had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ATGE. TheStreet cut shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a C$40.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Friday, August 20th.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry.

