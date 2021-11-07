Advisor Resource Council Acquires New Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,796,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 185.7% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 122.9% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 69.2% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 61.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRWD. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.33.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.75, for a total value of $2,747,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.34, for a total transaction of $1,036,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 158,899 shares of company stock worth $41,127,524. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

CRWD stock traded down $6.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $273.43. 2,281,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,659,762. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.10 and a 1-year high of $297.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.88. The company has a market cap of $62.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -329.43 and a beta of 1.34.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.34% and a negative return on equity of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $337.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

