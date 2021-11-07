Advisor Resource Council Buys Shares of 26,553 Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $55,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 600.0% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5,513.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 87.5% in the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,839,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,040. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $54.19 and a 12 month high of $55.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.86 and its 200 day moving average is $55.12.

Featured Story: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.