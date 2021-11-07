Advisor Resource Council Makes New Investment in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 19,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $9,434,000. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 52.7% during the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. One Day In July LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 25.4% during the second quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 23,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 4,860 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 23,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS traded up $2.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.76. 351,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 680,080. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.15. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $66.15 and a one year high of $111.04.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

