Advisor Resource Council Purchases Shares of 75,212 Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 75,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCM. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $249,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 7,260 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $884,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 191,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,138,000 after purchasing an additional 31,621 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 161,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,786 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCM traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.52. The company had a trading volume of 870,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,627. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.59. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.48 and a one year high of $21.85.

