Advisor Resource Council Takes $2.55 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,547,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Derby & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Derby & Company Inc. now owns 237,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,573,000 after acquiring an additional 4,234 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 105,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,538,000 after purchasing an additional 15,206 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4,402.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 43,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,616,000 after purchasing an additional 42,880 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $263.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $251.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.07. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $195.13 and a 12-month high of $264.87.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

