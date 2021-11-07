Aigang (AIX) Market Cap Achieves $1.41 Million

Aigang (CURRENCY:AIX) traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 7th. Aigang has a total market capitalization of $1.41 million and approximately $108,975.00 worth of Aigang was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Aigang has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Aigang coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0482 or 0.00000074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.21 or 0.00050955 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001535 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.40 or 0.00236883 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000547 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.81 or 0.00099429 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00011572 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004496 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Aigang Profile

Aigang (CRYPTO:AIX) is a coin. Aigang’s total supply is 29,274,567 coins. The official message board for Aigang is medium.com/aigang-network . Aigang’s official Twitter account is @aigangnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aigang is /r/aigangnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aigang’s official website is aigang.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Aigang is an automated insurance platform for IoT devices and for insurance innovation built around data. The platform will allow the network users to diagnose their own IoT device operating state and communicate imminent failure. Afterwards, the insurance company verifies the claim events and pays claims automatically. In order to automate the insurance process, the Aigang team will create a Decentralized Autonomous Organisation (DAO) featuring smart contracts to connect intelligent devices with insurance policies. Furthermore, the platform will feature algorithms to price the policy premiums and predict the profitability of insurance pools allowing the network users to predict insurance markets. The Aigang token (AIX) will be used to reward the network users for accurate insurance market predictions. “

Buying and Selling Aigang

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aigang directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aigang should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aigang using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

