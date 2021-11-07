Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Upgraded to “Outperform” at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Air Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Air Canada in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price target on Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wolfe Research cut Air Canada from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating and set a C$20.00 price target (down from C$34.00) on shares of Air Canada in a report on Monday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.40.

Get Air Canada alerts:

Shares of ACDVF stock opened at $21.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.04. Air Canada has a one year low of $12.11 and a one year high of $24.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.34, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Air Canada provides airline transportation services. It engages in full-service airline, scheduled passenger and cargo services, serving more than two hundred airports on six continents. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, U.S. Transborder, Atlantic, Pacific, and Other. The company was founded on April 11, 1936 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

See Also: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.