Air Canada (TSE:AC) Upgraded to Buy at National Bankshares

National Bankshares upgraded shares of Air Canada (TSE:AC) from a sector perform rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has C$29.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$28.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on AC. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Air Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Air Canada in a report on Thursday, October 14th. ATB Capital set a C$25.45 price target on shares of Air Canada in a report on Monday, July 26th. Scotiabank raised shares of Air Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from C$28.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Air Canada to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$28.56.

AC opened at C$26.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$23.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$24.90. Air Canada has a 52 week low of C$15.78 and a 52 week high of C$31.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.16 billion and a PE ratio of -2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,209.01.

In other news, Senior Officer Arielle Meloul-Wechsler sold 7,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.51, for a total transaction of C$165,110.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$215,469.15.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

