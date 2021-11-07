Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Grupo Santander

Grupo Santander initiated coverage on shares of Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a €4.50 ($5.29) target price on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air France-KLM from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale restated a sell rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air France-KLM presently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $5.00.

OTCMKTS AFLYY opened at $5.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.55. Air France-KLM has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $6.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.06.

Air France-KLM SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. Its activities include cargo, aeronautics maintenance, and other air transport related activities, such as catering and charter services. The firm operates through the following segments: Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other.

