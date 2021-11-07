Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $128.00.

AKAM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $624,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AKAM. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 18.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,417 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 33.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 84.9% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,794 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 7,712 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 988,647 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $100,726,000 after purchasing an additional 24,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the first quarter worth about $394,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AKAM traded down $2.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,129,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,912. Akamai Technologies has a 52-week low of $92.64 and a 52-week high of $124.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.54.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.80 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology infrastructure company to reacquire up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

