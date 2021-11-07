Akerna (KERN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $4.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 million. Akerna had a negative return on equity of 46.90% and a negative net margin of 175.24%. On average, analysts expect Akerna to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Akerna stock opened at $2.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Akerna has a one year low of $2.46 and a one year high of $10.44. The company has a market capitalization of $79.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.54.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KERN. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Akerna in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Akerna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Akerna in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, Director Matthew Ryan Kane bought 11,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $30,507.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Akerna stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) by 28.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.06% of Akerna worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 14.59% of the company’s stock.

About Akerna

Akerna Corp. operates as a technology company. The company offers MJ Platform, an enterprise resource planning system to the cannabis industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a tracking system designed for government agencies. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, an infrastructure as a service tool, which delivers supply chain analytics for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industries; and Last Call Analytics, a subscription analytics tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.

