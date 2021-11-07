Akoya Biosciences (AKYA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th. Analysts expect Akoya Biosciences to post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.46 million. On average, analysts expect Akoya Biosciences to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AKYA opened at $13.31 on Friday. Akoya Biosciences has a 52-week low of $12.07 and a 52-week high of $28.96. The company has a quick ratio of 8.31, a current ratio of 8.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.92.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Akoya Biosciences stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 110,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,138,000. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.30% of Akoya Biosciences at the end of the most recent quarter. 30.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akoya Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Akoya Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

About Akoya Biosciences

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. The company offers single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response.

