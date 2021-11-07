Alan Giles Purchases 2,023 Shares of Murray Income Trust Plc (LON:MUT) Stock

Murray Income Trust Plc (LON:MUT) insider Alan Giles acquired 2,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 911 ($11.90) per share, for a total transaction of £18,429.53 ($24,078.30).

Shares of LON:MUT opened at GBX 920 ($12.02) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.43. Murray Income Trust Plc has a one year low of GBX 754.32 ($9.86) and a one year high of GBX 959.50 ($12.54). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 908.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 903.75.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of GBX 8.25 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. Murray Income Trust’s payout ratio is currently 0.21%.

Murray Income Trust PLC is an investment trust. The Company’s investment objective is to provide high and growing income combined with capital growth through investment in a portfolio of equities in the United Kingdom. The Company invests in the shares of companies that have potential for real earnings and dividend growth, while at the same time providing an above-average portfolio yield.

