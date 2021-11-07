Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $192.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.81 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 8.21%. Alarm.com’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Alarm.com updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.870-$1.880 EPS.

Shares of ALRM traded up $3.64 on Friday, hitting $89.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,786. Alarm.com has a fifty-two week low of $67.39 and a fifty-two week high of $108.67. The company has a quick ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.13.

In other Alarm.com news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.14, for a total transaction of $126,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $1,941,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,167 shares of company stock valued at $4,137,888. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ALRM shares. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays upped their price target on Alarm.com from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alarm.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Alarm.com from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.86.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

