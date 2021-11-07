Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) PT Raised to $80.00 at HC Wainwright

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $79.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 163.24% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ALBO. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Albireo Pharma from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albireo Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.80.

Get Albireo Pharma alerts:

NASDAQ:ALBO opened at $30.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a current ratio of 7.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $585.31 million, a PE ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 1.46. Albireo Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $27.23 and a fifty-two week high of $43.41.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $3.28. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 444.28% and a negative return on equity of 87.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.96) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Albireo Pharma will post -5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 46.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 2,151.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Albireo Pharma during the first quarter worth about $116,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Albireo Pharma by 90,960.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 4,548 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Albireo Pharma during the second quarter worth about $205,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Albireo Pharma

Albireo Pharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Albireo Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albireo Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.