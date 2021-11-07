Algorand Hits One Day Trading Volume of $178.49 Million (ALGO)

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. One Algorand coin can now be bought for about $1.85 or 0.00002964 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Algorand has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. Algorand has a total market cap of $11.52 billion and $178.49 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.80 or 0.00140706 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $319.77 or 0.00512446 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000625 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.43 or 0.00016707 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.81 or 0.00070207 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00009257 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001576 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 6,692,074,036 coins and its circulating supply is 6,230,879,575 coins. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation . Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Algorand Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

