All Sports (SOC) 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.49 Million

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 7th. One All Sports coin can now be bought for $0.0084 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, All Sports has traded 15.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. All Sports has a market capitalization of $12.61 million and approximately $1.49 million worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.14 or 0.00050734 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001532 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.49 or 0.00234961 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000540 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.94 or 0.00099409 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00011569 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004483 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

All Sports Profile

All Sports (CRYPTO:SOC) is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. All Sports’ official message board is medium.com/@allsports . All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for All Sports is www.allsportschain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

Buying and Selling All Sports

