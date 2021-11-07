Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.180-$0.180 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $180 million-$185 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $186.74 million.

ALGM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Allegro MicroSystems currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.78.

NASDAQ ALGM opened at $32.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion and a PE ratio of 100.69. Allegro MicroSystems has a 52 week low of $20.60 and a 52 week high of $36.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.58.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $193.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, CFO Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 49,402 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total transaction of $1,380,291.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,493 shares in the company, valued at $2,723,954.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Doogue sold 16,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total transaction of $506,019.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 74,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,255,218.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,329,369 shares of company stock worth $283,128,100 over the last ninety days. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

