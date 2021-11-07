Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.180-$0.180 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $180 million-$185 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $186.74 million.
ALGM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Allegro MicroSystems currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.78.
NASDAQ ALGM opened at $32.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion and a PE ratio of 100.69. Allegro MicroSystems has a 52 week low of $20.60 and a 52 week high of $36.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.58.
In other Allegro MicroSystems news, CFO Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 49,402 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total transaction of $1,380,291.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,493 shares in the company, valued at $2,723,954.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Doogue sold 16,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total transaction of $506,019.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 74,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,255,218.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,329,369 shares of company stock worth $283,128,100 over the last ninety days. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Allegro MicroSystems
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.
