Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.93.

Several brokerages have commented on MDRX. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Friday, September 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ MDRX traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,658,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,204. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.04. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $19.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.11.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $369.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.09 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 51.74%. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Greg Garrison sold 77,381 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $1,162,262.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,813 shares in the company, valued at $718,151.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,003,259 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $165,050,000 after acquiring an additional 63,724 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 23.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,636,410 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,310,000 after acquiring an additional 697,012 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 30.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,013,235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,775,000 after acquiring an additional 705,267 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 12.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,598,448 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,098,000 after acquiring an additional 296,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,629,000. 96.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

