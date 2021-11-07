Alpha Quark Token (AQT) Price Hits $4.56 on Top Exchanges

Alpha Quark Token (CURRENCY:AQT) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. Alpha Quark Token has a total market cap of $94.55 million and approximately $71.94 million worth of Alpha Quark Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Alpha Quark Token has traded 11% higher against the US dollar. One Alpha Quark Token coin can currently be purchased for $4.56 or 0.00007326 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.20 or 0.00051708 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $160.52 or 0.00257802 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000579 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.10 or 0.00101347 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00011880 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004551 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Alpha Quark Token Profile

Alpha Quark Token (AQT) is a coin. Alpha Quark Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,726,978 coins. The official website for Alpha Quark Token is alphaquark.io . Alpha Quark Token’s official Twitter account is @Alphaquark_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Quark is a global mobile application which enables people to transfer digital asset easily. Moreover, Alpha Quark provides services for purchasement of digitalized intangible assets such as intellectual property, supply them to the market through auction sales, and provides a service that allows trading of intellectual property rights between members. Alpha Quark Token (AQT) is ERC-20 compatible distributed on the Ethereum blockchain according to a related ERC-20 smart contract the “Alpha Quark Token”. “

Buying and Selling Alpha Quark Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Quark Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Quark Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alpha Quark Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

