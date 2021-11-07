Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Receives $21.06 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.06.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PINE shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. BTIG Research set a $19.25 price target on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Get Alpine Income Property Trust alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 214.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. 55.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PINE traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.78. 27,716 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,673. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.27 million, a PE ratio of 110.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.90. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 12-month low of $13.51 and a 12-month high of $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.70.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Alpine Income Property Trust had a return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. This is a positive change from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.93%.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.