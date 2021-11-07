Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Shares Acquired by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) by 17.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,010 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $2,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Alteryx by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,541,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its stake in Alteryx by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Alteryx by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 7,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in Alteryx by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alteryx by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Alteryx news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.27, for a total transaction of $183,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,500 shares of company stock worth $3,727,275. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AYX opened at $79.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.11. Alteryx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.66 and a 1 year high of $140.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of -44.21 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AYX. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Alteryx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alteryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.67.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

