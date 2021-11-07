Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) PT Lowered to $35.00

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Cowen from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 93.80% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ATUS. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Altice USA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Raymond James downgraded Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Altice USA from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Altice USA from $34.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Altice USA to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.90.

Shares of ATUS opened at $18.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.04. Altice USA has a 1 year low of $16.07 and a 1 year high of $38.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.61.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 84.52% and a net margin of 10.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Altice USA will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $49,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock worth $193,890 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATUS. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 16,864,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,768,000 after purchasing an additional 6,682,980 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 2nd quarter worth $123,024,000. 40 North Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 1st quarter worth $112,716,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 16,995.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,934,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Altice USA by 3,344.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,497,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,022,000 after buying an additional 1,453,716 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.68% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

