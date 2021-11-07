Amalgamated Bank Acquires 30,048 Shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 378.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,048 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned 0.06% of Avis Budget Group worth $2,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Avis Budget Group by 66.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,403,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $732,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748,669 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Avis Budget Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,858,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $378,456,000 after purchasing an additional 98,844 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Avis Budget Group by 18.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,017,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,715,000 after purchasing an additional 312,210 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Avis Budget Group by 335.1% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,941,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Avis Budget Group by 136.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,119,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,244,000 after purchasing an additional 646,253 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CAR. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America lowered Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered their target price on Avis Budget Group from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.00.

Shares of CAR opened at $297.46 on Friday. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.53 and a 12 month high of $545.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62. The firm has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.27.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $10.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.90 by $3.84. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 729.29% and a net margin of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 16.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jean M. Sera sold 3,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.76, for a total value of $940,495.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Cathleen Degenova sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.14, for a total value of $68,035.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,211 shares of company stock valued at $4,453,434. Company insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

