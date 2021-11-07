Amalgamated Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 743.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,426 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned 0.07% of Spire worth $2,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in Spire by 41.7% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Spire by 37.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Spire by 161.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Spire during the second quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spire by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SR opened at $63.35 on Friday. Spire Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.11 and a 1-year high of $77.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.38 and a 200 day moving average of $70.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. Spire had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $327.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.39 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Spire Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.85%. This is a positive change from Spire’s previous dividend of $0.62. Spire’s payout ratio is currently 69.15%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho raised shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Spire from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Spire has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.88.

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

