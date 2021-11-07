Amalgamated Bank Buys 27,339 Shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 562.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,201 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,339 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $2,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 178.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,005 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

In other news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 16,883 shares of Sensient Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $87.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,473,210.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders purchased a total of 436,820 shares of company stock valued at $39,557,510 in the last 90 days. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SXT stock opened at $98.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.25 and a 200 day moving average of $88.19. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $68.88 and a 1 year high of $98.78.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $344.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.60 million. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from Sensient Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.78%.

Sensient Technologies Profile

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group; Color Group; and Asia Pacific Group segments. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

