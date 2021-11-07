Amalgamated Bank Grows Position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 229.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,921 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,970 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $2,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LEG. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 10,765 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 70,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after acquiring an additional 5,246 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 162.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 474,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,681,000 after acquiring an additional 294,024 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 35,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. 72.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Leggett & Platt stock opened at $44.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $39.25 and a 12 month high of $59.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.44.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.06). Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Leggett & Platt’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 57.34%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LEG shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

