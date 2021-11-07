Amalgamated Bank Has $3.14 Million Holdings in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 534.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 251,315 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 211,693 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned approximately 0.08% of Sabre worth $3,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SABR. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sabre during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sabre during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sabre during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Sabre during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Sabre by 27.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sabre from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

SABR stock opened at $9.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.71. Sabre Co. has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $16.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 2.00.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. Sabre had a negative return on equity of 442.63% and a negative net margin of 69.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.87) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Sabre Co. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sabre news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $250,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

