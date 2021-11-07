Amalgamated Bank Raises Position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) by 457.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,618 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $2,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,452,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 280.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Choice Hotels International news, SVP Simone Wu sold 1,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $244,683.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Tague sold 2,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.72, for a total transaction of $267,998.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,356,257.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,543 shares of company stock valued at $3,273,335 over the last three months. 21.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CHH opened at $148.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.75. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a one year low of $92.78 and a one year high of $149.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.86, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.45.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $323.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.99 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 258.96%. The business’s revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.69%.

CHH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Choice Hotels International in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Choice Hotels International from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Choice Hotels International from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Choice Hotels International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.63.

Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

