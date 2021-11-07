Amalgamated Bank Raises Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 158.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,740 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $3,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,185,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,386,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 86,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 501,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,110,000 after acquiring an additional 42,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LBRDK opened at $168.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $175.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.58. The company has a market capitalization of $30.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.18 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Liberty Broadband Co. has a fifty-two week low of $142.63 and a fifty-two week high of $194.05.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.13). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 78.43%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LBRDK shares. TD Securities upped their target price on Liberty Broadband from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Liberty Broadband from $226.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Liberty Broadband from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.17.

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

