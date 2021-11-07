Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 45.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,877 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Amarin were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRN. SCP Investment LP lifted its holdings in Amarin by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 6,750,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,000 shares in the last quarter. DG Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amarin by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 4,332,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,337 shares in the last quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amarin by 101.9% in the 1st quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,084,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,053 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Amarin by 188.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,508,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,365,000 after purchasing an additional 984,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairmount Funds Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amarin by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 2,533,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,096,000 after purchasing an additional 925,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.47.

In related news, CFO Michael Wayne Kalb sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $630,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 2.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMRN stock opened at $4.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.75 and a beta of 2.11. Amarin Co. plc has a 1-year low of $3.84 and a 1-year high of $9.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.83.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.29 million. Amarin had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

