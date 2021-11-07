Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $13.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.08% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Amcor’s first-quarter fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings per share and revenues improved year over year. While the top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate, the bottom line matched the same. The company expects adjusted constant currency earnings per share growth of 7-11% in fiscal 2022. The Flexibles segment will gain on solid demand across end markets like protein, coffee, cheese and pet food. This will be somewhat offset by lower volumes in certain healthcare end markets. The Rigid Packaging segment will benefit from strong consumer demand. High input costs and supply chain issues are likely to impact results this year. Investments to expand capacity in high value segments like healthcare, protein and premium coffee or hot fill beverage containers and barrier films, and focus on innovation and sustainable packaging are likely to drive growth.”

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AMCR. TheStreet raised shares of Amcor from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.91.

Shares of NYSE:AMCR opened at $12.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.90. Amcor has a 12-month low of $10.33 and a 12-month high of $12.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Amcor had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 24.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Amcor will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Eric V. Roegner sold 303,000 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $3,726,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 73,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total transaction of $900,090.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 162,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,008,322.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,043,864 shares of company stock worth $13,108,520 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,869,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,837,000 after purchasing an additional 501,480 shares during the period. Synergy Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Synergy Financial Management LLC now owns 377,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after acquiring an additional 133,717 shares in the last quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 345,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after acquiring an additional 117,826 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 159,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 26,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 8,376.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,105,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,724,000 after acquiring an additional 11,962,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.54% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

