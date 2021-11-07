Amcor plc to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:AMCR)

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) – Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Amcor in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Tiano now expects that the company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.19. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Amcor’s FY2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 7.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $11.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Amcor from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.91.

Shares of NYSE AMCR opened at $12.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.93. Amcor has a 52 week low of $10.33 and a 52 week high of $12.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.90.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Amcor by 7.4% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Amcor by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 48,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Amcor by 3.2% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 34,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amcor by 9.2% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 14,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Amcor by 14.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. 38.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Michael Casamento sold 659,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $8,373,110.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 396,766 shares in the company, valued at $5,038,928.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 73,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total value of $900,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,008,322.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,043,864 shares of company stock worth $13,108,520 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.33%.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

