American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,257 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in American Campus Communities during the second quarter worth about $38,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 87.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on ACC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of American Campus Communities in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.22.

In related news, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 12,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $642,640.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 5,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total transaction of $296,995.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACC opened at $54.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 415.62, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.11. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.60 and a 1 year high of $55.15.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $228.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.45 million. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 0.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,446.15%.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.