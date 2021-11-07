American Vanguard (AVD) to Release Earnings on Monday

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $134.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.50 million. American Vanguard had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 5.31%.

NYSE:AVD opened at $16.87 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.34 and a 200-day moving average of $17.00. The company has a market capitalization of $520.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 0.84. American Vanguard has a 52 week low of $13.15 and a 52 week high of $22.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. American Vanguard’s payout ratio is 12.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Vanguard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

In other news, insider Ulrich Trogele bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.70 per share, for a total transaction of $44,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of American Vanguard by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 64,335 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in American Vanguard by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 25,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Vanguard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $439,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

American Vanguard Company Profile

American Vanguard Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and marketing of specialty and agricultural products for crop protection and management, turf and ornamentals management, and public and animal health. It also acquires and licenses both new and well-established product lines that serve numerous market niches.

