Amundi Invests $2.10 Million in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 175,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,100,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HGI Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $2,830,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $2,328,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $76,840,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,190,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,089,000 after purchasing an additional 151,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,171,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,854,000 after purchasing an additional 677,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Lexington Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of Lexington Realty Trust stock opened at $14.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Lexington Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $15.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.99. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 0.65.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.16). Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 65.94% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $83.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Lexington Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 54.43%.

LXP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lexington Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

Lexington Realty Trust Profile

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Lexington Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexington Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.