Amundi Invests $2.84 Million in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Amundi bought a new position in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 18,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,843,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Fox Factory by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,409,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,101,000 after buying an additional 406,942 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fox Factory by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,978,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,239,000 after purchasing an additional 15,741 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $253,058,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Fox Factory by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,249,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,476,000 after purchasing an additional 22,267 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Fox Factory by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 798,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,410,000 after purchasing an additional 68,521 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $770,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher Tutton sold 910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $141,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,100,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,711 shares of company stock worth $1,036,875 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOXF opened at $180.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.44. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $78.20 and a 52-week high of $189.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 48.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.78.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $347.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.73 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 12.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fox Factory from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

