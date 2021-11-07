Amundi Invests $3.23 Million in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Amundi bought a new position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 132,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,228,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in News by 7.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in News by 22.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after buying an additional 17,875 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in News in the first quarter worth about $41,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in News by 101.4% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,730,000 after buying an additional 58,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in News by 8.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 64,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 4,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.29% of the company’s stock.

NWS stock opened at $24.26 on Friday. News Co. has a 1 year low of $14.77 and a 1 year high of $26.21. The company has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.32 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.02 and a 200 day moving average of $23.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. News had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 4.44%.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th.

About News

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

