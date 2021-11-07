Amundi Makes New $2.42 Million Investment in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Amundi bought a new position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 31,263 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,419,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DOX. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,383,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,267,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,466 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,468,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $500,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,904 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 155.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,707,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,230 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,255,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $406,551,000 after purchasing an additional 786,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 180.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 880,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,775,000 after purchasing an additional 566,230 shares in the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Amdocs from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

DOX stock opened at $75.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.76. Amdocs Limited has a 1 year low of $57.20 and a 1 year high of $82.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.76.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.02). Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 16.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.17%.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

