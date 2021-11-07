Amundi Makes New $3.52 Million Investment in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Amundi purchased a new position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 73,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,515,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 143.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,045,000 after purchasing an additional 89,560 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,038,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,653,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SRC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet raised Spirit Realty Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $48.63 price target on Spirit Realty Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Spirit Realty Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.46.

Shares of SRC opened at $49.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.06, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.33 and a 12 month high of $52.29.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.48). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michelle M. Frymire acquired 2,386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $121,686.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,772 shares in the company, valued at $243,372. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

