Amundi Takes $1.83 Million Position in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Amundi bought a new position in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 193,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in United Microelectronics during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in United Microelectronics by 206.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 5,475 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in United Microelectronics during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. FCA Corp TX purchased a new position in United Microelectronics during the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in United Microelectronics during the 2nd quarter worth $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Get United Microelectronics alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UMC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.15.

Shares of UMC stock opened at $10.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. United Microelectronics Co. has a 52-week low of $5.31 and a 52-week high of $12.61.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $55.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.55 billion. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 25.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Microelectronics Profile

United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.