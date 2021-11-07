Amundi Takes $2.68 Million Position in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Amundi bought a new stake in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 178,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,683,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the second quarter valued at about $155,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 47.1% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 10,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,303 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the second quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 9.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. 99.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SITC opened at $17.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.35 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.37. SITE Centers Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.86 and a 12-month high of $17.61.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $120.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.36 million. SITE Centers had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 3.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.48%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SITC shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of SITE Centers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $15.75 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.89.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

