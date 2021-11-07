Analysts Anticipate Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Will Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Analysts expect Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.36. Alpine Income Property Trust posted earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust will report full year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.51. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.51. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Alpine Income Property Trust.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Alpine Income Property Trust had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 1.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share.

PINE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research set a $19.25 target price on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.90.

Shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock opened at $18.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $212.27 million, a P/E ratio of 110.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.56 and a 200 day moving average of $18.70. Alpine Income Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.51 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This is an increase from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 82.93%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,840,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 126.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 688,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,098,000 after buying an additional 385,018 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 5,697 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 405,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,721,000 after buying an additional 79,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $552,000. 55.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

