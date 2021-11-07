Analysts Anticipate iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for iStar’s earnings. iStar reported earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that iStar will report full-year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.59 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow iStar.

Get iStar alerts:

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.48. iStar had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 18.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STAR. Raymond James lifted their price objective on iStar from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on iStar in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised iStar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, iStar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

STAR traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.04. 678,347 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656,714. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 0.74. iStar has a 1-year low of $11.48 and a 1-year high of $27.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. iStar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -57.47%.

In other news, major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 10,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.97 per share, with a total value of $780,971.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in iStar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in iStar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in iStar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in iStar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in iStar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. 94.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About iStar

iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.

See Also: Different Options Trading Strategies



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iStar (STAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for iStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.