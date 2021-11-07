Analysts Anticipate Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.15 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) will announce $1.15 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Royal Caribbean Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.33 billion. Royal Caribbean Group posted sales of $34.14 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3,268.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will report full year sales of $1.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $10.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.34 billion to $10.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Royal Caribbean Group.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($4.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.10) by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $456.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.88 million. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 58.76% and a negative net margin of 902.44%. The company’s revenue was down 1456.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($5.62) earnings per share.

RCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.50.

In other news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 2,591 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total transaction of $226,582.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the first quarter worth $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 124.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 62.1% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 47.1% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RCL opened at $96.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1-year low of $58.20 and a 1-year high of $99.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.92 and a 200-day moving average of $84.38. The company has a market cap of $24.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 2.61.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

