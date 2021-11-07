Analysts Expect American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Will Post Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.85 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Water Works’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.87. American Water Works reported earnings of $0.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Water Works will report full year earnings of $4.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.23 to $4.27. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.44 to $4.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow American Water Works.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 19.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share.

AWK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. HSBC downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $181.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $159.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Argus raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Water Works by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,253,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,275,868,000 after purchasing an additional 96,922 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in American Water Works by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,331,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,438,271,000 after purchasing an additional 66,121 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 4.0% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,580,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $858,849,000 after acquiring an additional 215,436 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,113,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $695,312,000 after acquiring an additional 103,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 27.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,472,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $535,191,000 after acquiring an additional 747,665 shares in the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $169.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.40, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $176.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. American Water Works has a twelve month low of $131.01 and a twelve month high of $189.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 57.38%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

