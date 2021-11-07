Analysts Expect Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $74.80 Million

Posted by on Nov 7th, 2021

Brokerages predict that Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) will report sales of $74.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Byline Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $72.20 million and the highest is $77.40 million. Byline Bancorp reported sales of $73.71 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Byline Bancorp will report full-year sales of $302.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $298.30 million to $305.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $283.15 million, with estimates ranging from $277.80 million to $288.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Byline Bancorp.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.13. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 11.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BY shares. Stephens cut shares of Byline Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Byline Bancorp in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Byline Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In other Byline Bancorp news, Director William G. Kistner acquired 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.61 per share, for a total transaction of $66,586.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,618.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas J. Bell III sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total transaction of $381,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 177.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 97,650.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 7,812 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

BY stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.57. 93,081 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,969. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.65 and its 200 day moving average is $23.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.36. Byline Bancorp has a 52-week low of $12.96 and a 52-week high of $27.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 15.93%.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.

Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Byline Bancorp (BY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY)

Receive News & Ratings for Byline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.