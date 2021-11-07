Analysts Expect Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $74.80 Million

Brokerages predict that Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) will report sales of $74.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Byline Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $72.20 million and the highest is $77.40 million. Byline Bancorp reported sales of $73.71 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Byline Bancorp will report full-year sales of $302.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $298.30 million to $305.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $283.15 million, with estimates ranging from $277.80 million to $288.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Byline Bancorp.

Get Byline Bancorp alerts:

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.13. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 11.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BY shares. Stephens cut shares of Byline Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Byline Bancorp in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Byline Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In other Byline Bancorp news, Director William G. Kistner acquired 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.61 per share, for a total transaction of $66,586.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,618.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas J. Bell III sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total transaction of $381,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 177.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 97,650.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 7,812 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

BY stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.57. 93,081 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,969. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.65 and its 200 day moving average is $23.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.36. Byline Bancorp has a 52-week low of $12.96 and a 52-week high of $27.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 15.93%.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.

Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Byline Bancorp (BY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Byline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.