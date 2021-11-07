Analysts Expect Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.28 Billion

Posted by on Nov 7th, 2021

Equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) will post $2.28 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Constellation Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.31 billion and the lowest is $2.24 billion. Constellation Brands reported sales of $2.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Constellation Brands will report full-year sales of $8.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.50 billion to $8.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $9.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.26 billion to $9.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Constellation Brands.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.76 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STZ. Barclays lowered their price objective on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.25.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,580,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,942,360,000 after acquiring an additional 34,131 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,012,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,076,000 after purchasing an additional 112,448 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,496,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,892,000 after purchasing an additional 51,990 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,287,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,926,000 after purchasing an additional 50,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,662,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,955,000 after purchasing an additional 29,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock traded up $3.33 on Thursday, hitting $222.69. The stock had a trading volume of 870,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,726. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $215.42 and a 200 day moving average of $224.43. Constellation Brands has a twelve month low of $182.14 and a twelve month high of $244.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.07, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.33%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Constellation Brands (STZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ)

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.