Analysts Expect Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.28 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) will post $2.28 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Constellation Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.31 billion and the lowest is $2.24 billion. Constellation Brands reported sales of $2.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Constellation Brands will report full-year sales of $8.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.50 billion to $8.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $9.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.26 billion to $9.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Constellation Brands.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.76 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STZ. Barclays lowered their price objective on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.25.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,580,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,942,360,000 after acquiring an additional 34,131 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,012,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,076,000 after purchasing an additional 112,448 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,496,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,892,000 after purchasing an additional 51,990 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,287,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,926,000 after purchasing an additional 50,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,662,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,955,000 after purchasing an additional 29,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock traded up $3.33 on Thursday, hitting $222.69. The stock had a trading volume of 870,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,726. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $215.42 and a 200 day moving average of $224.43. Constellation Brands has a twelve month low of $182.14 and a twelve month high of $244.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.07, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.33%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

