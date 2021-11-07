Analysts Expect CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) to Post $0.42 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) will report earnings per share of $0.42 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for CSX’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.42. CSX posted earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CSX will report full year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.86. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CSX.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 30.26%. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CSX shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Susquehanna boosted their price target on CSX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.35.

In other CSX news, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total transaction of $1,365,680.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $503,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 272,815 shares of company stock valued at $8,991,057 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in CSX by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 57,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 17,239 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in CSX by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 68,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. First National Trust Co increased its stake in CSX by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 15,353 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of CSX by 28.2% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 22,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 5,031 shares during the period. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 18.8% during the third quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 114,554 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after buying an additional 18,116 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSX stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.41. 9,027,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,553,734. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.24. CSX has a 1-year low of $27.70 and a 1-year high of $36.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.27%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

